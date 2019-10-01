Storeum (STO) Achieves Market Cap of $460,813.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Storeum has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Storeum has a total market cap of $460,813.00 and approximately $637.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007003 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000439 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,232,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

