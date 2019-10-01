Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,366. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

