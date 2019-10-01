Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $595,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 564,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.