Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $595,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 87.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 564,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.
SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.
In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
