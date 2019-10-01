Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 646,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,061 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 379,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,431,695. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

