Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $1 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Target by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.97.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

