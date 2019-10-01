Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 6,204 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. 2,964,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.