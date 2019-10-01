Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading Down 1.1%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

