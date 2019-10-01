Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

SRCL stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 81,533.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

