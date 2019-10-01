Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Trading Down 6.6%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.72, approximately 851,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 626,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

STML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

