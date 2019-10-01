Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.21. 315,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,732. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,794 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,450 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.