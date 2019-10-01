Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.