Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

SPOT traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.52. 1,553,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,004. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 253.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

