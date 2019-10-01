Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $687,985.00 and $148,870.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

