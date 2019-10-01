SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $102.61. 9,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

