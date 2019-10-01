SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,936 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,646,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,079,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.