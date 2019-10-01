SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. 174,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,398. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

