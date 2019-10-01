SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0709 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

