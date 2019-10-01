Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) Trading Up 2.9%

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.23 ($3.00) and last traded at A$4.21 ($2.99), approximately 1,398,648 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.09 ($2.90).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.68.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

