Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BID shares. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Sothebys stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 717,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 over the last three months. 16.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,818,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,599,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

