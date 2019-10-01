Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03, 714,726 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,661,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.52% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

