SONM Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. SONM has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $659,861.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00190359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01011177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, COSS, YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.