Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.95. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,160 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 173.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

