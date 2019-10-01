Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. 218,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,088. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

