Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $6.88. Software shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 390 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWRY. Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

