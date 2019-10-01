Software AG (ETR:SOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.23 ($40.97).

SOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Software stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.21 ($29.31). The stock had a trading volume of 166,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €41.09 ($47.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

