SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 571,126 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.43% of SLM worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SLM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 148,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,677. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

