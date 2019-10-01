SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SITE Centers have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Notably, SITE Centers remains on track with its five-year growth plan. Further, it is focused on revamping its portfolio through asset sales and reinvesting the proceeds in accretive acquisitions. Additionally, emphasis on redevelopment opportunities will likely result in rent and occupancy growth at its properties. Moreover, efforts to boost shareholder value through share buybacks improve investors’ confidence in the stock.However, shrinking footfall at malls amid shift of consumers toward online channels, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers will likely keep affecting the retail real estate landscape and dent the company’s growth in the near term. Additionally, continued asset dispositions might weigh on near-team profitability.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SITC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 461,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $108,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

