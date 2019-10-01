Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.34. 266,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.