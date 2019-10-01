Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.20

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.20 and traded as low as $168.97. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 1,767,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.20.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

