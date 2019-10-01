Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 6.3%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.07, 594,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 880,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $322.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

