ShowHand Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $27,549.00 and $2,075.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01019611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

