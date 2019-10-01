Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Declines By 5.5%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $34.75.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

