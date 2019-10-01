Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

