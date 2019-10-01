Shadow Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $123,514.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

