SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €4.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGL Carbon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.18).

ETR:SGL opened at €4.36 ($5.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.54. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of €10.58 ($12.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $532.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

