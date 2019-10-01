Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Shares Acquired by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.63% of Severn Bancorp worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

