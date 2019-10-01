Sernova (CVE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 760200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

