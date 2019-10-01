Sean E. Menke Sells 17,000 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,271. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

