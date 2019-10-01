Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $20.35 on Friday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,348.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

