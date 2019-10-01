Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 4.28% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,229. The company has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.25. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.