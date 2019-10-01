Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 72,316 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,316 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after purchasing an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.29. 715,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

