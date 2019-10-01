Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 584,447 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 584,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 45,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.37. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

