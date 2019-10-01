Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.29. 337,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.