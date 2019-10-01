Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,109 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 86.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.92. 227,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

