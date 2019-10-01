Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.20. 57,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,310. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.