Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.93% of TPI Composites worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4,759.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,823 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. 21,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,215. The company has a market cap of $660.29 million, a P/E ratio of 233.94 and a beta of 1.71. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

