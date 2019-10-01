Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after buying an additional 301,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 498,962 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,778,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 44.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 1,468,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,780.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $893.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.