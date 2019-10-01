Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. 22,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,840. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

