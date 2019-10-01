ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 842.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $223,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. 1,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

