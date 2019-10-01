savedroid (SVD) Hits Market Capitalization of $506,164.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. savedroid has a market capitalization of $506,164.00 and approximately $59,558.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.81 or 0.05331472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000997 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015635 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

